SFCC ag students win honors at state conference

State Fair Community College students won honors at the Missouri Post-secondary Agriculture Students (PAS) conference Nov. 9-11 in West Plains.

A total of 25 SFCC agriculture students attended. They competed in contests designed to develop skills required by employers in the agriculture industry, attended workshops, listened to speakers, participated in mock interviews, and toured the Missouri State University Fruit Research Station in Mountain Grove.

Three SFCC students were elected to serve as Missouri PAS officers for the coming year: Jillian Herigon, of Boonville, reporter; Jenna Ellison, of Cole Camp, treasurer; and Hannah Parker, of Ashland, secretary.

The following students qualified to represent SFCC at the national PAS conference by placing in various contests:

• College Bowl — Two SFCC College Bowl teams qualified by tying for third place. Team A members were Tracy Lawson, of Eldon; Jamylin Weigand, of Warrensburg; Jessica Maher, of Green Ridge; Josh Charlton, of Marshall; and Sam Sudbrock, of Centralia. Team D members were Jillian Herigon, of Boonville; Nikki Grimpo, of Carrollton; Jenna Ellison, of Cole Camp; Alexandra England, of Rocky Mount; and Meredith Rumsey, of Smithton.

• Prepared Speaking — Jillian Herigon, of Boonville, second place.

• Impromptu Speaking — Sam Sudbrock, of Centralia, first place; and Martha Cowherd, of Blackburn, second place.

• Career Planning — Kate Haarmann, of Fulton, first place; Jillian Herigon, of Boonville, second place, Agribusiness Management and Marketing Systems; Hannah Parker, of Ashland, second place, Horticulture, Environmental and Natural Resource; Nikki Grimpo, of Carrollton, second place; Jared Johnston, of Lone Jack, third place, Plant Systems; Lawton Johnson, of Slater, first place; Jack Long, of Cole Camp, second place; Jamylin Weigand, of Warrensburg, fourth place, Ruminant Animal Systems.

• Career Progress — Ashley Rupe, of Stover, third place, Plant Systems; Erin Robinson, of Cole Camp, first place, Ruminant Animal Systems.

• Employment Interview — Martha Cowherd, of Blackburn, third place, Agribusiness Administration; Sam Sudbrock, of Centralia, first place, Agribusiness Sales; Alexandra England, of Rocky Mount, first place, Fruit and Vegetable Production; Hannah Parker, of Ashland, first place, Landscaping and Nursery.

• Career Specialist Contests — Ashley Rupe, of Stover, fifth place, Crops; Bridget Brennecke, of Russellville, third place, Dairy; Payton Goetz, of Cole Camp, fifth place, Floriculture; Hannah Parker, of Ashland, first place; Josh Charlton, of Marshall, third place, Landscape; Tracy Lawson, of Eldon, first place; Savannah Hudson, of Sedalia, second place; Jamylin Weigand, of Warrensburg, third place; Jack Long, of Cole Camp, fourth place; Ciara Day, of Bunceton, fifth place, Livestock; Alexandra England, of Rocky Mount, first place; Ashley Rupe, of Stover, second place, Soils; Jenna Ellison, of Cole Camp, fifth place, Ag Education.