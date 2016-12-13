Smith-Cotton JROTC Drill Team wins at Waynesville

On Dec. 10, the Smith-Cotton JROTC Drill team travelled to Waynesville to compete in two divisions, Armed and Unarmed.

The Armed team won third in exhibition, fourth in regulation, and first in color guard. The Unarmed team won second in exhibition, third in regulation, and first in color guard. The New Cadet team won fifth in the New Cadet category. Both the Armed and Unarmed teams took first overall in their divisions.

“The competition went really well,” Cadet Capt. Dylan Wolfe, one of the commanders of the Armed team, said. “We’ve improved a lot this season and we can only get better from here.”