Carnival to support families in need

The Salvation Army won’t be providing as much assistance during the holidays as it has in the past, so Smith-Cotton is stepping up to help those in need.

Community Santa is an outreach effort that provides Christmas gifts for families in need. They give families gifts for children from kindergarten to 12th grade, along with other items for the whole family.

Smith-Cotton senior Hailey Wasser is organizing a school carnival for families to attend, with all of the proceeds going to Community Santa. There will be games, face painting, prizes, concession stands, pictures with Santa, and more.

The carnival will be hosted 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Smith-Cotton High School gym.

Wasser said she is hoping every S-C club or sport will have a booth or game at the carnival for children to enjoy. Clubs may also have additional fundraisers, but Wasser asks that a portion of those proceeds also go to Community Santa. Amanda Harvey, business teacher at S-C, said she loves helping with service projects and believes this will be successful.

“I think students benefit and learn a great deal organizing events that help others,” Harvey said.

Wasser wants the carnival to become an annual service project. Harvey said so far many people and school organizations want to help. They will be distributing fliers to the elementary schools and also hanging them around town. They plan to put an ad in the newspaper and local radio stations will promote it as well.

At the door, students will sell 20 tickets for $5 for children to play the games. There will also be a concession stand and all proceeds will go to Community Santa.

“I want the gym to be filled with games and I want everyone to enjoy it,” Wasser said.

Hailey Wasser http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_HWasser.jpg Hailey Wasser

By Randi Ulmer Smith-Cotton High School

Randi Ulmer is a student at Smith-Cotton High School.

