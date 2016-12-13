Posted on by

Boys & Girls Club hosts art exhibit


The Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri hosted its annual National Fine Arts Exhibit on Dec. 8 at Hotel Bothwell.


Photo courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri

More than 75 pieces of art were displayed in a variety of mediums, including sculpture, 3D art, crayon, paint and group project.


Photo courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri

First, second and third place were awarded in each category and each age group, by Green Ridge Art Teacher Lori Larimore.


Photo courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri

