Boys & Girls Club hosts art exhibit

The Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri hosted its annual National Fine Arts Exhibit on Dec. 8 at Hotel Bothwell.
More than 75 pieces of art were displayed in a variety of mediums, including sculpture, 3D art, crayon, paint and group project.
First, second and third place were awarded in each category and each age group, by Green Ridge Art Teacher Lori Larimore.
