Cole Camp native earns Doctor of Chiropractic degree

ST. LOUIS — Dr. James Cash, of Cole Camp, received his Doctor of Chiropractic Degree from Logan University in St. Louis. Cash is the son of Mike and Marcy Cash, of Cole Camp, and husband of Jackie Devlin.

While at Logan University, Cash earned his bachelor’s degree in human biology and received certifications in applied kinesiology, chiropractic acupuncture and active release technique. He was also involved in several Logan organizations and volunteer activities, including the Biofreeze Human Performance Center and Chi Rho Sigma professional fraternity, where he served as vice president.

Cash is working toward his master’s degree in sports science and rehabilitation from Logan and will be practicing chiropractic at inBalance Chiropractic and Wellness in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

Logan’s Doctor of Chiropractic curriculum encompasses 10 trimesters (the equivalent of five two-semester academic years) of basic and clinical (diagnostic) sciences, chiropractic science, research and patient care.

Release courtesy of Logan University

