Students sponsored to attend Arrow Rock Lyceum

Approximately 408 students, along with teachers, await a special viewing of Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” Tuesday afternoon in Arrow Rock. Lyceum Director of Marketing Kevin Magee said the students were sponsored by Wood and Huston Bank in Marshall. The annual production opens today and runs through Dec. 23. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121416LyceumChristmas-1-1.jpg Approximately 408 students, along with teachers, await a special viewing of Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” Tuesday afternoon in Arrow Rock. Lyceum Director of Marketing Kevin Magee said the students were sponsored by Wood and Huston Bank in Marshall. The annual production opens today and runs through Dec. 23. Photo courtesy of Lyceum Theatre Students from area schools in Marshall, Slater, Malta Bend, Sweet Springs and Miami exit the Lyceum Theatre Tuesday after watching a special showing of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” “It’s always a fun day,” Lyceum Theatre Board Member Stacey Thompson said. “I think it’s more (important) that they are being exposed to the theatre.” http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121416LyceumChristmas-2-1.jpg Students from area schools in Marshall, Slater, Malta Bend, Sweet Springs and Miami exit the Lyceum Theatre Tuesday after watching a special showing of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” “It’s always a fun day,” Lyceum Theatre Board Member Stacey Thompson said. “I think it’s more (important) that they are being exposed to the theatre.” Faith Bemiss | Democrat Students walk back to their respective buses Tuesday afternoon after watching Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol.” Director of Marketing Kevin Magee said exposing youth to theatre is “planting a seed.” He was pleasantly surprised at how many students had attended a Lyceum production in the past. “That’s fantastic, we want to get them involved,” he added. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121416LyceumChristmas-3-1.jpg Students walk back to their respective buses Tuesday afternoon after watching Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol.” Director of Marketing Kevin Magee said exposing youth to theatre is “planting a seed.” He was pleasantly surprised at how many students had attended a Lyceum production in the past. “That’s fantastic, we want to get them involved,” he added. Faith Bemiss | Democrat On Tuesday, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, decorated for Christmas, placed a welcome sign for nine area schools who were sponsored to watch 29 actors perform Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121416LyceumChristmas-4-1.jpg On Tuesday, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, decorated for Christmas, placed a welcome sign for nine area schools who were sponsored to watch 29 actors perform Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Faith Bemiss | Democrat