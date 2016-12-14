Smithton students win essay contest

VFW Post 2591 in Sedalia recently announced the three winners of its annual “Patriot’s Pen” Essay Contest for Kaysinger Conference schools. Each winner received $100. From right to left: Gary Gill, of VFW Post 2591, Smithton R-VI School District students Kiersten Luttrell, Megan Stoll and Chastity LeGrant, and Larry Reven, of VFW Post 2591.

