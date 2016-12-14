Posted on by

Smithton students win essay contest


VFW Post 2591 in Sedalia recently announced the three winners of its annual “Patriot’s Pen” Essay Contest for Kaysinger Conference schools. Each winner received $100. From right to left: Gary Gill, of VFW Post 2591, Smithton R-VI School District students Kiersten Luttrell, Megan Stoll and Chastity LeGrant, and Larry Reven, of VFW Post 2591.


Photo courtesy of Smithton R-VI School District

