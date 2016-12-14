Sedalia woman arrested for drug distribution

A Sedalia woman was arrested Wednesday morning after it was discovered she was storing multiple types of drugs in a storage unit near her home.

According to a Sedalia Police Department STING Unit news release, at 6:46 a.m., detectives with the Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Bureau and patrol officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Pettis Street to serve a knock-and-announce, drug-related search warrant.

After making entry through the front door, officers made contact with a woman, who was taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Additional evidence gained during the search warrant indicated the woman was storing illegal drugs in a storage unit near her residence. An additional search warrant was gained for the storage unit and officers served that warrant as well.

The search of the storage unit revealed a “significant amount” of methamphetamine, LSD tabs (acid), marijuana and additional evidence to indicate methamphetamine and marijuana distribution. The residence and the storage unit are both located within 2,000 feet of Sacred Heart School.

Alice M. Shepherd, 45, of the residence, was arrested on charges of first degree drug trafficking (methamphetamine), distribution/manufacturing a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance (acid), possession of drug paraphernalia and a Lee’s Summit warrant for possession of a controlled substance with a $2,000 bond.

Shepherd was taken to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold pending the filing of formal charges. Formal charges were not available at press time.

