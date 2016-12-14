Sedalia Rental Inspection Committee discusses court’s role

The Sedalia Rental Inspection Committee focused on the role the municipal court plays in code enforcement during Wednesday afternoon’s meeting.

Sedalia Municipal Judge Deborah Mitchell talked with the committee members for the majority of the meeting about what she can and cannot do when it comes to code enforcement cases, and it seems the members soon realized Mitchell can only do so much as the judicial portion of the rental inspection equation.

“In anything in this arena as far as property, code enforcement is like any other ordinance that the legislative body puts together and then the judiciary, which would be me, looks at for interpretation if somebody violates it,” Mitchell explained. “Then I’m given two choices for punishment — one is I assess a fine, or two, I put people in jail.”

Mitchell noted that there have been some changes in how municipal courts operate across the state after new legislation was enacted last year in reaction to problems in the St. Louis area, but few changes were made in Sedalia. One was that Mitchell can no longer use jail as a punishment for certain violations, such as code enforcement. She can now only assess a fine up to a certain amount.

Code enforcement fines are on a graduated scale based on how many violations occurred in a 12-month period for that individual, according to Mitchell.

Also, if an individual cannot pay the fine all at once, Mitchell is required to work with that person to create a monthly payment plan. If someone does not pay on time, Mitchell does have the authority to call the person back into court and ask them to show cause as to why they were not able to pay the fine.

Committee member and Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman asked Mitchell what kind of follow-up she has once a fine is assessed or after it is paid. Mitchell said there are examples of assessing an individual a fine, the individual pays the fine, but the code enforcement violation still exists. For Mitchell, assessing a fine is the end of her jurisdiction.

“I’m sure there are people who realize, and will realize, that ‘OK, so I don’t have to do anything, but if I have to pay a fine, I have to pay a fine. But that doesn’t mean I have to fix my house’ — because once you pay that fine, that is a disposed case and there is absolutely no more control by the court,” Mitchell said. “It’s done. Even if the house isn’t fixed, the case is over.”

“If we get another complaint on that house, we start that process all over again,” Community Development Director John Simmons added.

Mitchell also pointed out that many, although not all, of the code enforcement cases with serious structure problems she sees involve either an elderly or low-income person who relies on Social Security or disability payments to get by. The house is paid for but they can’t afford repairs and they have no where else to live.

The members received a copy of a draft rental inspection ordinance at the end of the meeting. City Administrator Gary Edwards said it is a “starting point only” and that it will most likely be altered in some way based on future discussions and direction from the committee. No discussion took place Wednesday; the members will review the draft and discuss it at the next meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Sedalia-city-seal-4.jpg

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.