Teen hurt in Pettis County wreck

A Sweet Springs teenager was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jacqueline D. Bowlin, 17, was driving east on state Route NN at Tyler Road when she attempted to negotiate a curve. Her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

Bowlin, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Sweet Springs Ambulance District to I-70 Medical Center in Sweet Springs with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

