Smith-Cotton vocal music students sing Christmas carols

Jim Bell, a resident at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, waves hello and receives applause from Smith-Cotton vocal music students Thursday. S-C Cabaret and New Score singers, under the direction of Anna Wooderson, sang Christmas carols for the residents at Nurse Stations 1 and 2 and 600 Hall.

Thursday, approximately 60 S-C vocal music students sang traditional Christmas carols, such as “Oh Come All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night,” but also delighted the residents at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center with “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Resident Shirley Chenault sings “Jingle Bells” with S-C vocal music students as they give a Christmas performance Thursday. S-C Vocal Music Director Anna Wooderson invited the residents to sing along with the students. “We are all young at heart,” she said.

S-C vocal music students, led by director Anna Wooderson, sing “Carol of the Bells” a cappella for residents at Nurse Station 1 on Thursday. Wooderson had the students scatter out among the residents to create a “surround sound” musical effect.

