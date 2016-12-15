New Year’s Eve event to be hosted at Lyceum Theatre

Arrow Rock’s Lyceum Theatre is exploring the idea of opening the theatre to new art venues this coming year. Kicking off this plan is a New Year’s Rockin’ Eve fundraising party with the Memphis Misphits.

Award-nominated blues bass guitar player Willie J. Campbell, of Marshall, organized a group of fellow well-known musicians to keep the night rocking.

Along with Campbell, Kid Ramos and Alan Walker, both of California state, Jimi Bott, of Oregon, Anthony Geraci, of Boston, Massachusetts, and Sugaray Rayford, of Arizona, will perform four hours of music Dec. 31. The group will play a combination of American, gospel, Motown, soul, blues, boogie woogie and rock n’ roll.

“The Lyceum, they approached me and said ‘hey we really want to grow our contingency, we want to grow the age base too,’” Campbell said Wednesday. “You think about the folks going to theatre and a lot of times, over the years, they end up being older and older adults. So what they want to do is, one, they want to get young people involved in theatre, but they also want to bring different art forms.”

He noted that the Lyceum wants to offer music and art but also expand events and venues outside of the theatre and into the streets.

“Part of it being fundraising and part of it being art awareness,” he added. “Arrow Rock is just very cultural to begin with. When you think about it, the Missouri River, a lot of music was born and bred right along there.”

“As we celebrate 56 years of professional theatre in Arrow Rock, it is imperative for us as a non-profit to hold special fundraising events to ensure the success and future of the Lyceum,” Lyceum Director of Marketing and Special Events Kevin Magee said by email.

“We hold events like New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for a number of reasons. It’s a chance to get supporters and friends together who share our belief in quality professional theatre, and it’s also a wonderful opportunity to nurture new relationships while enjoying a fun and entertaining event.”

Campbell, who said he is looking forward to the event, has played music for 45 years and toured internationally for decades.

“I started off with a band called the James Harman Band, I was with them for 10 years,” he said. “I left and joined a band called the Fabulous Thunderbirds.”

Campbell played with the Thunderbirds, who had hits in the 1980s, for six years before playing with the Mannish Boys. Several of the Memphis group has played with the Mannish Boys and/or the Thunderbirds.

“It’s kind of like family,” Campbell said. “We all know each other through the bands we’ve been in and we’ve all been nominated for Blues Music Awards. It’s like our version of the Grammys.”

Campbell said for the first two hours of the performance, the group will get acquainted with the audience.

“I would really like to create an opportunity for an intimate setting with the fans,” he said.

Audience members will get to know each musician and the band will then play songs from each of the men’s backgrounds.

“The later show is going to be ‘party,’ you’re leading up to midnight,” he noted. “But this creates that sense of intimacy first — ‘I get to know these guys.’ Then we just kind of kick it.”

“Having events such as The Lyceum’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, is a good way to fill seats at our off-peak times,” Magee said. “It can be a step back toward a time when the local theatres were a center of the community, where everyone gathered for entertainment and to follow current events.

“Theatres are perfectly positioned to be community centers,” Magee added. “For most Americans, the closest thing they have to the public space or the public square is the shopping mall.

“We also try to plan events aimed at younger audiences to introduce them to The Lyceum and to make it a more comfortable environment. If someone’s impression of ‘the arts’ is that it’s a stiff and formal occasion, a night dedicated to breaking down that barrier can be a helpful way to encourage future attendance,” Magee noted. “We understand that as an end result, we might not actually succeed in turning them into regular arts-goers right now. However, even if they only ever come to a special event, that’s okay — we’re laying the groundwork for the future.”

Campbell said he wants to “acknowledge the Lyceum for their willingness to grow.”

“Their willingness to explore new boundaries, because they are taking a chance,” he added. “Economic times are tough, it’s hard to spread into new areas. They are willing to take this challenge on and try these new things. I really want to pay respect to them, for asking me to do this. I get to give something back to them.”

Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre opens at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 for the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve fundraising party with the Memphis Misphits. To learn more about the event or to reserve tickets call the Lyceum at 837-3311 or visit www.lyseumtheatre.org.

Photo courtesy of Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

Memphis Misphits play for fundraiser

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

