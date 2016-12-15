Freezing drizzle, extreme cold expected this weekend

Mother Nature is making up for a warm early December with extreme cold predicted for this weekend in Missouri.

Freezing drizzle is possible Friday morning in Pettis County, according to Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Clippert, which he said could “be just enough to make driving hazardous and especially bridges being very slick.” Freezing drizzle is also possible Saturday.

Clippert said extreme cold is also in the forecast this weekend, especially Sunday.

“The winter vortex is back and Sunday appears to be the worst,” Clippert said via email. “Saturday temps will start to drop from the highs in the 40s down to 0 with wind chills around -14. Temperatures will slowly climb back into the 20s and 30s by Tuesday.”

Clippert reminded citizens that frostbite can affect skin exposed for 30 minutes or less.

“Cover up as much as you can,” he advised. “Hypothermia is also a life-threatening condition. Numb hands and fingers are the first indication that you may be experiencing mild hypothermia. Symptoms at that point can continue to worsen leading to unconsciousness and death.”

