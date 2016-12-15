Green Ridge School District names new superintendent

Three months after the Green Ridge R-VIII School District’s superintendent resigned, the Board of Education has named a successor.

Board President Barry White introduced Dr. Jamie Burkhart, current assistant superintendent in the Clinton School District, to Green Ridge teachers after school Thursday afternoon.

Burkhart was hired Thursday after the board interviewed three candidates Wednesday, which came after a candidate search conducted by the Missouri School Board Association. White said about 23 applications were submitted for the job, which were narrowed down to four by MSBA and the Green Ridge board chose three to interview.

“Her enthusiasm, her leadership skills, she had outstanding references from superintendents, leaders in education in the area that really highly recommended her, and I think more than anything just her enthusiasm for the job, the ideas she already has,” White told the Democrat of why the board chose Burkhart. “It was a hard choice, we had three outstanding candidates. We just feel she can lead us in the right direction as a school, the things we want to accomplish and make this one of the best schools in the area, is what we’re hoping to do.”

Burkhart has spent the last six years in the Clinton School District. Her first year was as the elementary principal, which included curriculum director responsibilities, followed by a year as associate superintendent, then four years as assistant superintendent. Prior to that, Burkhart was a science teacher, then a middle school administrator in the Knob Noster School District for a total of 15 years. She also spent two years in the Lincoln School District.

Burkhart and her husband, Richard, have six children and live north of Windsor. A Windsor High School alumna, Burkhart said the small town atmosphere is part of what drew her to the Green Ridge job.

“Green Ridge has a history of good things happening with their academics and community involvement and graduating from Windsor, being from that small town, that small town feel and atmosphere was something I desired,” Burkhart told the Democrat after the announcement.

Former Superintendent Cara Easter resigned Sept. 19 after being placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 19 by the school board. The terms of her resignation were not made public.

Aron Bennett has been the district’s interim superintendent since Aug. 27 and will remain in the position for as long as possible through the 2016-17 school year.

Since Bennett, a Missouri School Board Association field representative, is a retired superintendent, he is limited in how many hours he can work each year, but Bennett said he thinks he can manage his hours through May, according to White. White added that Bennett has already offered to assist Burkhart in the transition.

Burkhart will assume her new role July 1, 2017, and she said she already has plans to meet with school and community members over the next six months. White said Burkhart came to her interview with a schedule of what she wants to accomplish each month before she begins working for Green Ridge, which he said was one of the things that impressed the board.

“In the meantime I’ll be scheduling days to come in and visit with staff members, students, administrators, board members, community members at different points along the way so I can ask a lot of questions and get a feel of the strengths of the school district and community and the areas that we really need to focus on,” Burkhart said.

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

