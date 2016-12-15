Sedalia man charged with drug possession

A Sedalia man was arrested on drug-related charges Wednesday after a search warrant was served at a local motel where he was living.

According to a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies conducted a search warrant at Super 7 Motel, 5650 S. Limit Ave. in Sedalia. When deputies entered one of the rooms, they took De’ante Rashaad Marshall, 22, of the residence, into custody.

During a search, deputies found a “small amount” of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the motel room.

Marshall has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He is at the Pettis County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety.

An arraignment took place Thursday morning and a hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27.

De’ante Rashaad Marshall http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_marshall.jpg De’ante Rashaad Marshall