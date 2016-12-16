Trucker from Smithton dies in NY crash

MONTGOMER, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police are investigating what caused two trucks to collide on a Hudson Valley road, killing the drivers of both vehicles.

Troopers tell the Times Herald-Record of Middletown that 26-year-old Brian Mettert of South Fallsburg was driving a box truck on a road in the Orange County town of Montgomery around 7 a.m. Wednesday when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer driven by 53-year-old Everett Biggs of Smithton, Missouri.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by the county medical examiner’s office.

The crash closed the road for several hours while state police conducted an investigation.