Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Pettis County until 6 p.m. Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing drizzle will impact West Central and Central Missouri through mid-afternoon. Freezing drizzle will change over to drizzle late Friday afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing.

Light glaze icing could lead to slippery travel conditions later this morning and afternoon. This affects Bates, Cooper, Henry and Pettis counties.

MoDOT urges drivers to slow down, and expect bridges, overpasses and hills to be ice-covered and slick.

Any time temperatures approach freezing and precipitation is in the air, ice may form on driving surfaces, particularly on bridges and overpasses where cold air circulates above and below the structure. MoDOT crews are watching the weather closely, and will be out in anticipation, according to a MoDOT news release.

Those who must travel during a weather/snow event can check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at modot.org/map for highway conditions across the state or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).

Anyone traveling should make sure their gas tank is full and carry an emergency kit with blankets, a flashlight, energy bars and water. Drivers should allow plenty of time for travel, make sure everyone in the vehicle uses a seat belt and remember to double the distance they normally would leave behind vehicles in front of them.

