Music, lights brighten Woodland Drive neighborhood

It’s all about bringing good cheer to the neighborhood at 2500 Woodland Dr., with Christmas lights synced to holiday music and Santa — or is that the Grinch? — waving from an upstairs window.

Randy and Bonni Lee have been stringing Christmas lights and syncing them to music for nine years. This year Randy added four new Christmas trees to the yard, with an additional 4,000 lights, plus he added lights that shine on the house and change color.

Years ago when Randy began adding music to the lights he inspired others to do the same.

“We had always decorated with Christmas lights and a friend of mine, David Wolf, has a light display with music choreographed to the lights,” he said. “So I talked to him and he explained how he did some of it.”

The Lees added choreographed music to their lights and this inspired Randy’s brother in St. Louis to do so and also the Lee’s son.

Randy said most of the songs take around four hours for him to choreograph to the Christmas lights.

“It’s all done manually,” he noted. “I think I have 32 Christmas songs, so it’s takes quite awhile.”

Those who wish to visit the house and listen to the music must tune in to 106.7 FM. Randy noted that visitors can sit in the warmth of their car while tuned in and watch the display.

Visitors will be delighted to see Santa Claus waving and moving around in an upstairs window too. Sometimes, for a little variety, one might also see Dr. Seuss’ Mr. Grinch.

“The Grinch is there once in awhile, but Santa is there about 75 percent of the time,” Randy said. “One of the parents who has a young daughter … years ago actually posted on Facebook that her daughter was so excited because she saw Santa waving out of the Lee’s house.”

Randy said on weekends they have had as many as eight to nine cars at a time come by and watch the display.

Considering the extent of their Christmas lighting display it only takes the Lee’s about a day and half to get them all up and ready to show.

“I actually have a pretty detailed Halloween display also, that takes a couple days, at least, to put that up,” he said. “Maybe even three days.”

Randy added that the light displays are “done for the neighborhood and the people who enjoy it.”

“We’ve had people drive by, for Halloween for example, because it’s very elaborate,” he said. “The Halloween one is for fun too.”

To run the displays Randy has approximately 100 extension cords powering LED lights, and noted that the energy cost is minimal.

His favorite style of Christmas music is a cappella, and he’s used it extensively while choreographing the lights.

“A lot like Pentatonix, I have two or three of their songs,” he added. “I did add this year, it’s not really Christmas, but I did add ‘Proud to be an American’ by Lone Star. It’s a cappella and I actually have it in the show twice.”

While working in the display, Randy worked to stagger the songs so they play different selections each day.

“I have it set up so it runs steady from 5 to about 11:30 (p.m.) every day,” he said. “It starts a little earlier on some days and that way if people come every night at 7, they see different songs playing.”

Randy and Bonnie Lee encourage everyone to view their choreographed light display from 5 to 11:30 p.m. at 2500 Woodland Dr. Viewers must tuning in to 106.7 FM. The Lees will run the display through New Year’s Eve.

Couple choreographs music, Christmas lights

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

