Clarksburg students attend Daum Escape

Friday morning students from Clarksburg C-2 School District, Lizzy Calton, left, eighth grade, and sisters, Brett and Briar Cox, sixth grade, listen to Daum Museum of Contemporary Art Curator of Education Vicki Weaver explain the sculpture “Weeping Giant,” by Tip Toland. The 26 students were participating in Daum Escape, funded by the Missouri Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. The museum is located at State Fair Community College.

Clarksburg eighth-grader Quinn Brown studies the work “Fire and Rain,” by Donna Sharrett, Friday at the Daum Museum. The students were participating in Daum Escape, which teaches critical thinking skills through art. Daum Curator of Education Vicki Weaver said from October through December, 1,439 Missouri students have participated in the program.

Daum Curator of Education Vicki Weaver talks with Clarksburg sixth grader Dale Moore about artwork in the “Across the Universe: Depictions of the Cosmos from the Collection” installation Friday morning. Weaver said from October through December, 15 schools from 13 communities participated in the museum’s annual teaching event, Daum Escape.

Daum Museum Docent Linda Intelmann talks to several Clarksburg students about the “Expressionist Nature” exhibit in the Goddard Gallery, Friday. Curator of Education Vicki Weaver said the exhibits help teach critical thinking skills through art, and are in alignment with the Missouri State Standards for Education.

