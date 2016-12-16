Goody’s closing in Sedalia

Sedalia is losing one of its clothing retailers next month.

Goody’s, 3105 W. Broadway Blvd., began posting “Store Closing Sale” signs earlier this month. The store, which opened Feb. 23, 1995, will close its doors for the last time Jan. 14, 2017.

“Stage Stores is planning to close select stores as we take steps to further strengthen our company and better serve our customers and communities,” Bria Worthington Lundy, Director of Public Relations, Events and Community for Stage Stores, Goody’s parent company, said via email Friday. “This allows us to focus on our investments and operations to deliver productivity and growth.”

The Sedalia location employs 11 associates, according to Lundy, and she said Stage Stores will assist those people with job placement at another location or out in the workforce.

The Goody’s location at the Thompson Hills Shopping Center is leased, but a new tenant has not been announced yet. Dianne Simon, Vice President of Property Management for E.W. Thompson Inc./Thompson Hills Investment Corp., said by phone Friday that she hopes to be able to make an official announcement soon regarding a new retailer for the shopping center.

Goody’s offers a variety of national brands of clothing, beauty and fragrance, shoes, and home decor, and also has locations in Warrensburg, Marshall and Clinton. Stage Stores confirmed those locations will remain open at this time.

A large “Store Closing Sale” banner can be seen hanging outside Goody’s, 3105 W. Broadway Blvd. in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center, on Friday. Merchandise is up to 40 percent off as the store prepares to close Jan. 14, 2017. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121716GoodysClosing.jpg A large “Store Closing Sale” banner can be seen hanging outside Goody’s, 3105 W. Broadway Blvd. in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center, on Friday. Merchandise is up to 40 percent off as the store prepares to close Jan. 14, 2017. Nicole Cooke | Democrat “Store Closing” signs can be seen both inside and outside Goody’s in Sedalia on Friday. Signs on the front doors inform customers merchandise is up to 40 percent off, and returns are no longer allowed. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121716GoodysClosing2.jpg “Store Closing” signs can be seen both inside and outside Goody’s in Sedalia on Friday. Signs on the front doors inform customers merchandise is up to 40 percent off, and returns are no longer allowed. Nicole Cooke | Democrat

