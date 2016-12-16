Clunie found guilty of sodomy

A Sedalia man accused of sodomizing a woman earlier this year was found guilty Friday morning after a jury deliberated for less than an hour.

Travis James Clunie, 25, of the 1900 block of South Lamine Avenue, was charged with first degree sodomy after a female victim reported April 27 to the Sedalia Police Department that she had been sodomized by Clunie in January while they were at Katy Park, located at 24th Street and South Grand Avenue.

Clunie was found guilty by a jury at the conclusion of a two-day trial that began Thursday morning at the Pettis County Courthouse. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 27, 2017. The jury recommended a sentence of 30 years in the Department of Corrections. Clunie was sent to the Pettis County Jail to await his hearing.

According to court documents, the victim told detectives she decided to come forward when she found out Clunie was being investigated for another sex crime. Clunie has also been accused of raping a 15-year-old female in a local church sometime after Jan. 1. A trial for that case has not been scheduled.

The victim, who first met Clunie last year, said she picked him up in her vehicle to get some food and then drove to Katy Park to eat. She told detectives that while parked at Katy Park, Clunie forced her to perform oral sex on him.

She said she sustained bruises on her neck and shoulders during the incident, but there is no documented proof of the injuries.

Clunie admitted to the incident when speaking to SPD detectives in April and corroborated details matching the victim’s story, which Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer spoke about frequently during the trial. Clunie’s attorney, public defender Gerald Jackson, alleged that the victim had previously told Clunie via online messages that she “liked it rough” so he thought the act was OK. However, the messages were deleted, so detectives have not seen them.

Sawyer asked witness SPD Detective Jill Green to explain why DNA evidence was not collected from the scene, and Green said that type of evidence was not needed since Clunie had already admitted to being in the car and “forcing” the victim to perform oral sex on him. She added that Clunie did not say anything to deny his DNA would be found in the vehicle, nor did he deny that the act was forced.

