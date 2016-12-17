Man hurt in Johnson County crash

A Hillsboro, Illinois, man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 5:10 p.m. Thursday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James Donald R. Hartshorn, 21, of Humansville, was driving south on state Route 13, north of County Road NW 750th, as Chad R. Counterman, 34, was driving north. The two vehicles struck each other on the center line. Hartshorn’s vehicle came to a stop after impact, but Counterman’s vehicle slid off the east side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.

Counterman was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence with minor injuries.

Reports indicate both Counterman and Hartshorn were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-31.jpg