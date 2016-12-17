City of Sedalia reminds residents of emergency snow routes

For the first time this winter season, meteorologists are predicting some level of snowfall for the Sedalia area along with extreme cold. While the amount of snowfall predicted varies from a trace to a few inches, the Public Works Department wanted to remind residents not to park along Emergency Snow Routes once the City has declared a snow emergency.

When more than two inches of snow/sleet/ice is expected within a 24-hour period, the City declares a snow emergency and the Emergency Snow Routes are put into effect. Parking is prohibited along Emergency Snow Routes once the snow emergency occurs. The Street Department works to keep these designated streets as clear as possible to allow for emergency vehicle use.

The map below details which city streets are designated Emergency Snow Routes as well as those designated by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

In the downtown district of Sedalia in the area surrounding Ohio Avenue, snow is plowed and cleared from the center of the street to avoid piling plowed snow into parking spaces or onto sidewalks. Drivers need to be aware of this process and pay particular attention to line of sight around intersections and while making right turns on red until the windrows of snow are removed.

During snow events, the City frequently receives calls from residents asking why snow plows leave snow deposited at the end of their driveways or onto sidewalks. Snow plows are designed to push snow to the side. Snow then is deposited at the end of driveways and onto sidewalks as a byproduct of plowing the street. Drivers plow at low speeds (10 to 15 mph) to minimize this issue, but this problem becomes more challenging to avoid with greater accumulations of snow.

For the same reason snow ends up in driveways and sidewalks, it also ends up in street intersections. Plow drivers do their best to keep these piles (or windrows) small, but their first job is to get the street passable. Once streets have been plowed, crews come back and knock these windrows down as time allows.

Residents also need to be aware the city does not immediately plow alleys. With more than 140 miles of City streets to plow, the City first focuses on clearing City streets and then works with the Sanitation Department to clear those alleys that are used for garbage collection.

When making holiday travel plans, the City encourages everyone to check for current travel conditions at MoDOT’s “Traveler Info Map” available at www.modot.org.

