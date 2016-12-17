Ice causes Moniteau County accident

A Tipton man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 9:53 a.m. Friday in Moniteau County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, David W. Burnett, 39, was driving east on state Route W, nine-tenths of a mile east of Maupin Road, when he lost control on the ice-covered road. His vehicle slid off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

Burnett was taken by ambulance to Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City for his injuries.

It is unknown if Burnett was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

