Woman injured in Saline County wreck

A Pilot Grove woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:25 p.m. Thursday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Regina C. Reuter, 59, and J.L. Pulliam, 85, of Marshall, were both traveling north on U.S. Highway 65 near 195th Road. Pulliam slowed and Reuter’s vehicle overtook and struck the rear of Pulliam’s vehicle.

Reuter was taken by Saline County Ambulance District to Fitzgibbons Hospital in Marshall with minor injuries.

Reports indicate both Reuter and Pulliam were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

