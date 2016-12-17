Pettis County to expect snow, extreme cold temperatures

Pettis County is in a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 p.m. Saturday. An advisory is issued when winter conditions may make driving conditions hazardous.

Freezing drizzle is possible until about noon Saturday, then is expected to turn to snow early afternoon through Sunday morning. Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Clippert said the Pettis County area should receive 1 to 2 inches of snow.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday. Clippert said wind chill values can reach -10 to -20 degrees with actual temperatures around 0.

Numerous vehicles have had accidents around the area and state since freezing drizzle began Friday morning. Drivers should use caution and slow down, as this weekend’s weather can make driving hazardous.

“Despite treating the roads Friday, lower than forecasted temperatures paired with wet conditions in advance of the temperature drop resulted in road conditions that greatly impeded traffic and made travel difficult through most of Missouri,” MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth said in a news release. “MoDOT crews and law enforcement worked throughout the night repeatedly freeing cars and trucks stuck on slick, hilly locations.”

Overnight, temperatures increased to above freezing and vehicles were able to get moving again. However, mist and rain continued to make the treatment of the roadways with chemicals challenging again.

“(Saturday), temperatures will plummet to arctic levels making travel very dangerous again. We expect flash freezing situations on Missouri highways starting early Saturday,” Allmeroth said. “Pavements will change from wet to ice in an instant, and our road treatment chemicals are not as effective in the extreme cold. Once temperatures drop below 20 degrees in your area (Saturday), motorists should strongly consider postponing travel.”

MoDOT’s highway digital message signs will inform motorists of closed sections of interstate. Motorists should heed those warnings and exit the highway before the noted closure.

Citizens should avoid travel if possible, but if travel is necessary, travelers can plan ahead using MoDOT’s online traveler information map, traveler.modot.org/map, or download the MoDOT Traveler Information app for their smartphone. The map currently shows “covered” road conditions for U.S. Highways 50 and 65 in the Pettis County area. Roads on the east side of the state appear “clear,” but drivers traveling to the Kansas City area should use caution, as many of those roads are marked “covered.”

MoDOT issued the following suggestions for those citizens who must travel:

“If you have to travel, please use proper winter safety precautions and make sure you have a full tank of gas, extra blankets and gloves and provisions like water and snacks,” the MoDOT release states. “Please wear your seat belt and don’t drive distracted. If you encounter car troubles or are involved in a crash, please remain in your vehicle.”

