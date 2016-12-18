Prayer, support shown for first responders Saturday

Although the weather was icy and cold, 25 people braved winter to attend a first responders prayer gathering Saturday at Convention Hall in Liberty Park.

The event was organized by Sedalia Police Department Sgt. John Comfort, founder of the Christian Fellowship of First Responders. Saturday’s prayer gathering at Convention Hall was one of many across the United States calling for a national day of prayer for law enforcement and first responders.

Attending the prayer gathering was local citizens as well as Mayor Stephen Galliher, City Councilmen Russell Driskell and Bob Cross, members of SPD, and Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director David Clippert.

Comfort said he decided not to cancel the event due to the weather because he was worried someone might not get the message. If someone came out to pray he wanted to be there for them.

“So, I was going to be here nonetheless,” he added. “It didn’t matter what the weather was like I was going to make it.”

He said if the weather had been better he believed the room would have been full.

“It doesn’t matter the size of the group,” he noted. “Because anytime we get more than two people coming together in God’s name, He is here with us, and we are all here for this purpose.”

He acknowledged that with a smaller group they could hold hands and form a prayer circle instead of praying in a more formal atmosphere.

“Everybody here, is here because they support the shepherds of God’s flock,” Comfort told the group. “When I first saw this request for this national day of prayer, it was actually for law enforcement. But, when I think of law enforcement, law enforcement is in that bigger family of first responders. First responders are the shepherds of God’s flock, and that’s law enforcement, police, fire, ambulance, military. We are all looking out for God’s flock.

“When times are bad, the way they they have been the past year,” he added. “People shooting at cops, shooting at firefighters, we need to draw that flock in tighter and this is one of the ways we can do it. Even the people who didn’t make it here today, I hope they are somewhere praying for our law enforcement and our military. Something to remember, stand for the flag and kneel for God.”

Galliher spoke to the group before a moment of silence and before Comfort led them in prayer.

“The first responders, on a day like today, have the scanner on, and all night and all morning they have been going (out) to protect us,” he noted. “The men and women of the Sedalia Police Department, I’m very proud of, they are second to none as far as I’m concerned.

“All of our law enforcement, nationwide, these are the folks without question who would put their life on the line for us … are we willing to die for them?” he added. “Put our life out there for a police officer when he needs it or stand up and say ‘hey,’ when people are doing bad things, ‘we support the police?’”

Galliher said he appreciated those that braved the weather to attend the prayer meeting and appreciated law enforcement.

“I wish more people would go up and say ‘thank you for your service’ like we do for our military people,” he noted. “Because police officers are literally outside your front door every day, all day long to protect you.”

Comfort led the group in prayer, thanking God for His protection for first responders during their working hours, but he also gave thanks for strength due to the many things they face and see on a daily basis.

“We also know that You protect after those duties are over,” he prayed. “The things that police and fire have to see, are things that nobody should have to see, they will have to deal with it through the rest of their lives.”

He gave thanks to God for watching out for the “shepherds of the flock.”

Under the leadership of Sedalia Police Department Sgt. John Comfort, left, a crowd of approximately 22 people bow their heads for a moment of silence for first responders at 12:17 p.m. Saturday at Convention Hall in Liberty Park. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121916FirstRespondersPrayer-1.jpg Under the leadership of Sedalia Police Department Sgt. John Comfort, left, a crowd of approximately 22 people bow their heads for a moment of silence for first responders at 12:17 p.m. Saturday at Convention Hall in Liberty Park. Faith Bemiss | Democrat SPD Sgt. John Comfort, standing with his wife, Shawna Comfort, talks to a group Saturday gathered to pray for all first responders at Convention Hall. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121916FirstRespondersPrayer-2.jpg SPD Sgt. John Comfort, standing with his wife, Shawna Comfort, talks to a group Saturday gathered to pray for all first responders at Convention Hall. Faith Bemiss | Democrat A group of citizens, plus Mayor Stephen Galliher, City Councilmen, members of SPD and Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director David Clippert came to show their support and to pray for all first responders Saturday at Convention Hall. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121916FirstRespondersPrayer-3.jpg A group of citizens, plus Mayor Stephen Galliher, City Councilmen, members of SPD and Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director David Clippert came to show their support and to pray for all first responders Saturday at Convention Hall. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

