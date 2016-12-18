Sedalia City Council to review new development project

Possible redevelopment of a former restaurant will be discussed during tonight’s Sedalia City Council meeting.

Council will review an ordinance approving and accepting a preliminary funding agreement with Highlands Development LLC for ownership and development rights in property at 1705 W. Broadway Blvd., the former location of El Tapatio. According to the meeting packet, a funding agreement requires Highland Development to pay for any preliminary development costs instead of the city paying those costs.

Also on the agenda, council will review an ordinance approving and accepting an antenna and equipment space lease with the Federal Aviation Administration for the leasing of space at the Sedalia Regional Airport for the placement of remote communications outlet equipment. There is no cost to the FAA for this use of city property.

Council will hear a monthly financial update from Finance Director Kelvin Shaw and the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce annual report from Director Angie Thompson during the pre-council meeting.

During the meeting council will also:

• Review an ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2016-17 budget regarding Sedalia Police Department seizure funds used for a policy manual subscription. According to information in the meeting packet, the subscription is needed to assist SPD with a policy and procedure manual review and update that will withstand potential challenges.

• Review an ordinance vacating the unimproved Sharon Lane from the furthest southeast ending point to a secondary point 212.5 feet to the northwest and ending at the intersection with state Route B. The request was made by Inter-State Studio and Publishing Co., which owns all the property on three sides of the proposed area. All needed public utility easements on this property will be reserved, according to the packet.

• Review a change order from JR & Co. Inc. for $4,000 for the replacement of the Vehicle Maintenance Building roof, as additional needed repairs were discovered after the old roofing was removed. According to the meeting packet, this will increase the total project cost to $106,455. City Administrator Gary Edwards approved this request earlier in order to avoid a work stoppage, but council must also review the order.

• Review an ordinance approving and accepting Exhibit V to the master agreement for professional services with Olsson Associates for engineering services related to the close-out of the recently completed sewer project.

• Review an ordinance establishing a No Parking/Loading Zone restriction on the north side of East 19th Street between South Ingram Avenue and South Lafayette Avenue. The request was made by Rest Haven Convalescent and Retirement Home. It was unanimously approved Nov. 16 by the Citizen’s Traffic Advisory Commission.

• Review bids for the demolition of structures at 1615 E. Fourth St., 406 N. Grand Ave., 310 E. Johnson St., 502 N. Moniteau Ave., and 701 N. Prospect Ave. Staff recommends Poort Excavating, the low bid for all structures.

• Review an ordinance approving and accepting an engagement letter with Piper Jaffray & Co. with respect to the issuance of Certificates of Participation Series 2017.

• Review an ordinance adding Section 16-2(i) of the Code of Ordinances regarding $3 court costs per for the Sheriff’s Retirement Fund. According to the meeting packet, this is a statewide issue.

• Review the appointment of Brendan Hurley to the Public Works Board, completing Mary Merritt’s term expiring June 2018.

The Sedalia City Council pre-meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room with the regular meeting immediately following at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave. For more information, call 827-3000.

