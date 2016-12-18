2016 Christmas Light Contest winners announced

The home of Kristy Collins, 2403 S. Kentucky Ave., received first place last week in the 36th annual Christmas Light Contest sponsored by Xi Beta Upsilon with the assistance of Sedalia Mayor Stephen Galliher and Sedalia City Council.

Taking second place in the 2016 Christmas Light Contest was the home of Andy Stovall, located at 424 S. Grand Ave. In total 20 people participated in this year’s light contest.

Second place Christmas Light Contest winner, Andy Stovall, included reindeer on a second-story, outdoor balcony. The home also had small candles lighting each window and life-sized nutcrackers “guarding” the front door.

The home of Brett and Angie Martin, 2400 Albert Lee Ave., placed third in the 2016 Christmas Light Contest.

The home of Kristy Collins, 2403 S. Kentucky Ave., received first place last week in the 36th annual Christmas Light Contest sponsored by Xi Beta Upsilon with the assistance of Sedalia Mayor Stephen Galliher and Sedalia City Council. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121916LightWinners-1.jpg The home of Kristy Collins, 2403 S. Kentucky Ave., received first place last week in the 36th annual Christmas Light Contest sponsored by Xi Beta Upsilon with the assistance of Sedalia Mayor Stephen Galliher and Sedalia City Council. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Taking second place in the 2016 Christmas Light Contest was the home of Andy Stovall, located at 424 S. Grand Ave. In total 20 people participated in this year’s light contest. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121916LightWinners-2.jpg Taking second place in the 2016 Christmas Light Contest was the home of Andy Stovall, located at 424 S. Grand Ave. In total 20 people participated in this year’s light contest. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Second place Christmas Light Contest winner, Andy Stovall, included reindeer on a second-story, outdoor balcony. The home also had small candles lighting each window and life-sized nutcrackers “guarding” the front door. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121916LightWinners-3.jpg Second place Christmas Light Contest winner, Andy Stovall, included reindeer on a second-story, outdoor balcony. The home also had small candles lighting each window and life-sized nutcrackers “guarding” the front door. Faith Bemiss | Democrat The home of Brett and Angie Martin, 2400 Albert Lee Ave., placed third in the 2016 Christmas Light Contest. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121916LightWinners-4.jpg The home of Brett and Angie Martin, 2400 Albert Lee Ave., placed third in the 2016 Christmas Light Contest. Faith Bemiss | Democrat