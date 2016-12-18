Ice contributes to accidents, fatal Morgan County crash

KC man killed in Morgan crash

A Kansas City man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 11:28 a.m. Friday in Morgan County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Law H. Rector Jr., 84, was driving south on state Route 135, about 600 feet south of Peter Pan Drive, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. Rector attempted to steer the vehicle back onto the road and over-corrected. The vehicle then skidded off the left side of the road and struck a fence.

Rector was pronounced dead by Morgan County Coroner Dr. M.B. Jones at 12:30 p.m. at Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home.

Reports indicate Rector was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Deepwater woman arrested for DWI

A Deepwater woman was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 11:25 a.m. Friday in Henry County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Samantha G. Taylor, 29, was driving west on state Route Z, six-tenths of a mile east of state Route 13, when she lost control of her vehicle. Her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a mailbox. It then returned to the road, overturned, slid off the right side of the road and struck two pine trees.

Taylor, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Research Medical Center in Kansas City with moderate injuries.

Taylor was also arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Two hurt in Saline accident

Two Sedalia residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:10 p.m. Friday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Pedro J. Estrada, 35, was driving north on U.S. Highway 65 at 170th Lane when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice-covered road, causing it to travel off the right side of the road, impact the ditch and overturn.

Estrada and a passenger in his vehicle, Anna S. Rivera, 40, were both taken by ambulance to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.

Reports indicate both Estrada and Rivera were both wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Marshall residents injured

Two Marshall residents sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 12:28 p.m. Friday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Harry L. Satterwhite, 77, of Sedalia, was driving north in the left lane on U.S. Highway 65, north of 159th Road, when his vehicle began sliding. It crossed into the right lane and struck a vehicle driven by Alid O. Crisol, 43. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road and Crisol’s vehicle overturned.

Crisol and a passenger in his vehicle, Emilia S. Crisol, 39, were both taken by Saline County Ambulance District to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall for their injuries.

Reports indicate all three people were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Slater woman hurt in Saline

A Slater woman sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 1:15 p.m. Friday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Donnita J. Friend, 58, was driving east on state Route 240, west of 290th Road, when her vehicle began sliding and crossed the center of the road. It then traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

Friend, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Slater EMS to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall for her injuries.

Holden man injured in Johnson

A Holden man was injured in a three-vehicle accident at 3:55 p.m. Friday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Vernon C. Elliott, age unknown, was driving south on state Route 131, south of SW 700th Road, as Sara E. Reedy, 17, of Holden, was also southbound but was stationary as she waited to turn into a private drive. Elliott passed Reedy’s vehicle, striking the rear of it. His vehicle then struck the towed unit of a northbound vehicle driven by Brandon L. Scarborough, 31, of Harrisonville.

A passenger in Elliott’s vehicle, Luanne Elliott, 71, of Holden, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit with minor injuries.

Reports indicate Reedy, Scarborough and Luanne Elliott were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but Vernon Elliott was not.

Clinton woman hurt in Johnson

A Clinton woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alexey L. Burnett, 19, was driving north on state Route 13, a half mile south of state Route Y, when she lost control of her vehicle on the ice-covered road. It then traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and a fence.

Burnett, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with minor injuries.

Grandview woman hurt in Pettis

A Grandview woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Lashanta N. Potts, 18, was driving west on U.S. Highway 50, four-tenths of a mile east of Buckley Road, when she lost control of her vehicle on the ice-covered road. It then traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Potts, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by the Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

Barnett woman injured in Morgan

A Barnett woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:11 a.m. Friday in Morgan County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Caterina Rich, 74, was driving north on Golden Beach Road, about 200 feet after Heather Road, when her vehicle lost traction, slid off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Rich, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City with minor injuries.

Man injured in Moniteau crash

A California, Missouri, man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10 a.m. Friday in Moniteau County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brian Y. Boguski, 35, was driving west on U.S. Highway 50, one-tenth of a mile east of state Route K, when his vehicle slid off the right side of the road and overturned.

Boguski was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City with minor injuries.

It is unknown if Boguski was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Versailles woman hurt in crash

A Versailles woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:45 p.m. Friday in Moniteau County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Angela M. Clark, 39, was driving east on state Route C, three-tenths of a mile west of state Route T, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and Clark over-corrected. Her vehicle then crossed the center of the road, slid off the left side and overturned.

Clark, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

