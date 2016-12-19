Missouri electors say they will stick with Trump

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican electors interviewed by The Associated Press said they’re not swayed by those hoping to pressure them to vote against President-elect Donald Trump during Monday’s Electoral College vote.

Eight of the state’s 10 electors told AP they’ll rubber-stamp Trump when they convene at the Capitol to vote. AP was unable to interview the other two electors.

Lee’s Summit attorney Casey Crawford, a first-time elector, said he expected a “generic and vanilla experience” during the vote this year. Instead, he said he’s received thousands of emails and hundreds of letters urging him to buck tradition and ditch support for the president-elect.

“I thought I was just going to cast my vote and go on about my way,” Crawford said. “I did not know going into it that Donald Trump would be the nominee and that it would be this contentious.”

Other electors interviewed by AP said they’ve received a similar outpouring from people hoping for an unprecedented rebellion to stop Trump from taking office. Electors say most want them to vote for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, who won more votes nationwide.

But those efforts appear ineffective in Missouri, where roughly 57 percent of voters picked the unconventional president-elect. More than 330 electors surveyed by AP nationwide also said they’re sticking with Trump.

“If anything, it’s made it more imperative that I carry out the will of my congressional district,” said Scott R. Clark, an elector from Jackson. “A few emails, phone calls and letters probably aren’t going to dissuade me from carrying out their will.”

The Electoral College formally picks the president, and each state has the same number of electors as members in Congress, favoring less populous states. All 538 electors meet Monday, and a candidate must win 270 votes to be elected president. Most states allocate all of their votes to the winner of their popular vote.

Clark and other electors in Missouri defended the Electoral College system despite criticism from some Democrats this year after Clinton’s unexpected loss.

Cherry Warren — a farmer, rancher and Barry County presiding commissioner — said without the Electoral College, “the country’s going to be controlled by the East and West Coast.”

“Their ideas don’t fit pretty well in the Midwest,” Warren said.

