S-C math team wins Warrensburg relays

The Smith-Cotton High School Math Team placed first in the large school division Nov. 19 at the Warrensburg Math Relays.
S-C students also excelled individually, as Sarah Bergman finished as the event’s top senior, Val Toderescu was top junior and Edward Toderescu was the top sophomore. Other top finishes for S-C:
Advanced Topics: Sarah Bergman, senior, second place; Erik Izazaga, senior, sixth place.
Algebra Equations 9: Bridget Young, freshman, fourth place.
Algebra 9 Simplify: Lauren McFail, freshman, fifth place; Derrick Gilger, freshman, sixth place.
Algebra 10: Edward Toderescu, sophomore, first place; Vladislav Husyev, sophomore, second place; Katerina Sheremet, sophomore, third place; Akaycia Mather, sophomore, fifth place.
Algebra 11: Val Toderescu, junior, second place.
Algebra 12: David Cho, junior, second place; Aly Shaw, third place; Sarah Bergman, fifth place.
Biology 9-10: Edward Toderescu, first place; Hunter Sparks, freshman, second place; Akaycia Mather, third place; and Grace Edgar, sophomore, sixth place.
Physical Science 9-10: Reagen Mullins, freshman, fourth place; Derrick Gilger, freshman, fifth place.
Chemistry 10-12: Aly Shaw, senior, third place; Val Toderescu, junior, fourth place.
Physics 11-12: Evan Luebbert, junior, first place; Sarah Bergman, senior, fifth place; Erik Izazaga, senior, sixth place.
Complex Numbers: Erik Izazaga, senior, third place; Evan Luebbert, junior, sixth place.
Functions: Sarah Bergman, senior, first place; Aly Shaw, senior, fifth place.
Geometry 9: Bridget Young, freshman, fourth place.
Geometry 10: Grace Edgar, sophomore, fourth place.
Release courtesy of Sedalia School District 200