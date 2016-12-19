S-C math team wins Warrensburg relays

The Smith-Cotton High School Math Team placed first in the large school division Nov. 19 at the Warrensburg Math Relays.

S-C students also excelled individually, as Sarah Bergman finished as the event’s top senior, Val Toderescu was top junior and Edward Toderescu was the top sophomore. Other top finishes for S-C:

Advanced Topics: Sarah Bergman, senior, second place; Erik Izazaga, senior, sixth place.

Algebra Equations 9: Bridget Young, freshman, fourth place.

Algebra 9 Simplify: Lauren McFail, freshman, fifth place; Derrick Gilger, freshman, sixth place.

Algebra 10: Edward Toderescu, sophomore, first place; Vladislav Husyev, sophomore, second place; Katerina Sheremet, sophomore, third place; Akaycia Mather, sophomore, fifth place.

Algebra 11: Val Toderescu, junior, second place.

Algebra 12: David Cho, junior, second place; Aly Shaw, third place; Sarah Bergman, fifth place.

Biology 9-10: Edward Toderescu, first place; Hunter Sparks, freshman, second place; Akaycia Mather, third place; and Grace Edgar, sophomore, sixth place.

Physical Science 9-10: Reagen Mullins, freshman, fourth place; Derrick Gilger, freshman, fifth place.

Chemistry 10-12: Aly Shaw, senior, third place; Val Toderescu, junior, fourth place.

Physics 11-12: Evan Luebbert, junior, first place; Sarah Bergman, senior, fifth place; Erik Izazaga, senior, sixth place.

Complex Numbers: Erik Izazaga, senior, third place; Evan Luebbert, junior, sixth place.

Functions: Sarah Bergman, senior, first place; Aly Shaw, senior, fifth place.

Geometry 9: Bridget Young, freshman, fourth place.

Geometry 10: Grace Edgar, sophomore, fourth place.

Smith-Cotton High School Math Team member Edward Toderescu was the top sophomore Nov. 19 at the Warrensburg Math Relays. Smith-Cotton High School Math Team member Sarah Bergman finished as the event's top senior Nov. 19 at the Warrensburg Math Relays. The Smith-Cotton High School Math Team placed first in the large school division Nov. 19 at the Warrensburg Math Relays. Smith-Cotton High School Math Team member Val Toderescu was top junior Nov. 19 at the Warrensburg Math Relays.

Release courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

