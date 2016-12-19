Building candy-covered houses

Skyline Elementary third-graders, from left, Brylee Kendrick, Norah Hubbs and Kamora Haynes start putting the walls up on their graham cracker gingerbread houses Monday afternoon. Third-grade teacher Tonya Edgar estimated that building gingerbread houses has been a third grade tradition at Skyline for about 25 years. “I’ve been doing it since I started here, 14 years ago, and it was passed on to me from Susan Gerke, who used to teach third grade,” Edgar said.

Third-grader Gretchen Arbisi uses sticky fingers covered in marshmallow fluff to construct the walls of her gingerbread house Monday afternoon at Skyline Elementary. On Tuesday, Skyline third-graders will watch a movie and make crafts, according to third-grade teacher Jessica Lorenz.

Josh Herrick helps his daughter, third-grader Ava Herrick, where to place the big marshmallows on her gingerbread house Monday afternoon at Skyline Elementary. On Wednesday, Skyline third-graders will be dressing up and caroling throughout various classrooms, according to third-grade teacher Jessica Lorenz. “It’s our first year for caroling,” she said. “We’ve been practicing for two weeks. We have a schedule of classrooms to go to. They also each made a student in a different grade a Christmas card.”

Emily Chernish carefully places the first gum drop on the roof of her gingerbread house after she finished constructing it out of marshmallow fluff and graham crackers. The entire third grade spent Monday afternoon in the cafeteria making their gingerbread houses with help from teachers and parent volunteers. The houses are now in display in the school.

From left, Dakota Williams, Rianna Drum and Garrett Chandler finish decorating their gingerbread houses with plenty of candy Monday afternoon. “I was looking at houses in my mind and I got ideas from that,” Williams said of his detailed home, which included a green gummy wreath on the front door. “I was creative with it.” “I put lights and windows to make it look like a real house, with decorations on the sides,” Drum said.

Making sure her marshmallow snowman is secure, Corie Cunningham puts the finishing touches on her gingerbread house. “I put (candy cane) arms on him (the snowman) and I decided since they have buttons I used chocolate chips for the buttons,” she said.

Skyline Elementary third-graders, from left, Brylee Kendrick, Norah Hubbs and Kamora Haynes start putting the walls up on their graham cracker gingerbread houses Monday afternoon. Third-grade teacher Tonya Edgar estimated that building gingerbread houses has been a third grade tradition at Skyline for about 25 years. “I’ve been doing it since I started here, 14 years ago, and it was passed on to me from Susan Gerke, who used to teach third grade,” Edgar said. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122016GingerbreadHouses.jpg Skyline Elementary third-graders, from left, Brylee Kendrick, Norah Hubbs and Kamora Haynes start putting the walls up on their graham cracker gingerbread houses Monday afternoon. Third-grade teacher Tonya Edgar estimated that building gingerbread houses has been a third grade tradition at Skyline for about 25 years. “I’ve been doing it since I started here, 14 years ago, and it was passed on to me from Susan Gerke, who used to teach third grade,” Edgar said. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Third-grader Gretchen Arbisi uses sticky fingers covered in marshmallow fluff to construct the walls of her gingerbread house Monday afternoon at Skyline Elementary. On Tuesday, Skyline third-graders will watch a movie and make crafts, according to third-grade teacher Jessica Lorenz. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122016GingerbreadHouses2.jpg Third-grader Gretchen Arbisi uses sticky fingers covered in marshmallow fluff to construct the walls of her gingerbread house Monday afternoon at Skyline Elementary. On Tuesday, Skyline third-graders will watch a movie and make crafts, according to third-grade teacher Jessica Lorenz. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Josh Herrick helps his daughter, third-grader Ava Herrick, where to place the big marshmallows on her gingerbread house Monday afternoon at Skyline Elementary. On Wednesday, Skyline third-graders will be dressing up and caroling throughout various classrooms, according to third-grade teacher Jessica Lorenz. “It’s our first year for caroling,” she said. “We’ve been practicing for two weeks. We have a schedule of classrooms to go to. They also each made a student in a different grade a Christmas card.” http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122016GingerbreadHouses3.jpg Josh Herrick helps his daughter, third-grader Ava Herrick, where to place the big marshmallows on her gingerbread house Monday afternoon at Skyline Elementary. On Wednesday, Skyline third-graders will be dressing up and caroling throughout various classrooms, according to third-grade teacher Jessica Lorenz. “It’s our first year for caroling,” she said. “We’ve been practicing for two weeks. We have a schedule of classrooms to go to. They also each made a student in a different grade a Christmas card.” Nicole Cooke | Democrat Emily Chernish carefully places the first gum drop on the roof of her gingerbread house after she finished constructing it out of marshmallow fluff and graham crackers. The entire third grade spent Monday afternoon in the cafeteria making their gingerbread houses with help from teachers and parent volunteers. The houses are now in display in the school. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122016GingerbreadHouses4.jpg Emily Chernish carefully places the first gum drop on the roof of her gingerbread house after she finished constructing it out of marshmallow fluff and graham crackers. The entire third grade spent Monday afternoon in the cafeteria making their gingerbread houses with help from teachers and parent volunteers. The houses are now in display in the school. Nicole Cooke | Democrat From left, Dakota Williams, Rianna Drum and Garrett Chandler finish decorating their gingerbread houses with plenty of candy Monday afternoon. “I was looking at houses in my mind and I got ideas from that,” Williams said of his detailed home, which included a green gummy wreath on the front door. “I was creative with it.” “I put lights and windows to make it look like a real house, with decorations on the sides,” Drum said. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122016GingerbreadHouses5.jpg From left, Dakota Williams, Rianna Drum and Garrett Chandler finish decorating their gingerbread houses with plenty of candy Monday afternoon. “I was looking at houses in my mind and I got ideas from that,” Williams said of his detailed home, which included a green gummy wreath on the front door. “I was creative with it.” “I put lights and windows to make it look like a real house, with decorations on the sides,” Drum said. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Making sure her marshmallow snowman is secure, Corie Cunningham puts the finishing touches on her gingerbread house. “I put (candy cane) arms on him (the snowman) and I decided since they have buttons I used chocolate chips for the buttons,” she said. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122016GingerbreadHouses6.jpg Making sure her marshmallow snowman is secure, Corie Cunningham puts the finishing touches on her gingerbread house. “I put (candy cane) arms on him (the snowman) and I decided since they have buttons I used chocolate chips for the buttons,” she said. Nicole Cooke | Democrat