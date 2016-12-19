Sedalia City Council hears Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce update

Continuing its end-of-year presentations, the Sedalia City Council heard from the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce during Monday night’s meeting.

Council heard the annual report from Chamber Executive Director Angie Thomas. Chamber board President-Elect John Meehan was also in attendance. The Chamber, which has 267 members, receives funding from membership dues, fundraising events and sponsorships.

Each year the Chamber hosts the Fourth of July Community Celebration and the Christmas Parade, both which receive funding from the city.

“Last year we had one of the biggest crowds we’ve ever had. … So we’re pretty excited about that,” Thomas said of the Fourth of July event. “Again for the Christmas Parade we had a great celebration this year. We were up to 121 entries from last year’s 92 entries … We got a lot of feedback that we did a great job.”

Thomas said this year it was difficult to collect sponsorships for the Fourth of July event, which features fireworks, a band and activity booths on the Missouri State Fairgrounds, and she’s been informed one of the $1,000 sponsors will not be able to be a sponsor in 2017.

For these reasons, Thomas said, the Chamber is requesting an increase in funding from the city, from $1,000 to $2,125, which is a fourth of the total event cost. The Chamber is requesting the same city funding of $1,000 for the parade.

Council also received its monthly financial update from Finance Director Kelvin Shaw. He reported that sales tax for December increased 2 percent over December 2015, with a 2.1 percent year-over-year increase for the city.

“If you all recall, we budgeted a 1 percent (increase for Fiscal Year 2016-17), so we’re a little above where we budgeted,” Shaw said. “Of course that’s down from what we had been seeing year-over-year increase over the last two years, but still better than a decrease, that’s for sure.”

During the meeting council also:

• Approved an ordinance approving and accepting an antenna and equipment space lease with the Federal Aviation Administration for the leasing of space at the Sedalia Regional Airport for the placement of remote communications outlet equipment.

• Approved an ordinance approving and accepting a preliminary funding agreement with Highlands Development LLC for ownership and development rights in property at 1705 W. Broadway Blvd., the former location of El Tapatio.

• Approved an ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2016-17 budget regarding Sedalia Police Department seizure funds used for a policy manual subscription.

• Approved an ordinance vacating the unimproved Sharon Lane from the furthest southeast ending point to a secondary point 212.5 feet to the northwest and ending at the intersection with state Route B.

• Approved a change order from JR & Co. Inc. for $4,000 for the replacement of the Vehicle Maintenance Building roof, as additional needed repairs were discovered after the old roofing was removed.

• Approved an ordinance approving and accepting Exhibit V to the master agreement for professional services with Olsson Associates for engineering services related to the close-out of the recently completed sewer project.

• Approved an ordinance establishing a No Parking/Loading Zone restriction on the north side of East 19th Street between South Ingram Avenue and South Lafayette Avenue.

• Approved bids from Poort Excavating for the demolition of structures at 1615 E. Fourth St., 406 N. Grand Ave., 310 E. Johnson St., 502 N. Moniteau Ave., and 701 N. Prospect Ave.

• Approved an ordinance approving and accepting an engagement letter with Piper Jaffray & Co. with respect to the issuance of Certificates of Participation Series 2017.

• Approved an ordinance adding Section 16-2(i) of the Code of Ordinances regarding $3 court costs per for the Sheriff’s Retirement Fund.

• Approved the appointment of Brendan Hurley to the Public Works Board, completing Mary Merritt’s term expiring June 2018.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Sedalia-city-seal-7.jpg

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.