SpotterCone inventor launches Kickstarter campaign

The local business community learned about SpotterCone through the 1 Million Cups event in May, and now the creator is seeking assistance to begin selling his product.

SpotterCone, a vehicle backup assistance system, was created by George Owens, of Knob Noster. Owens, a Sacred Heart School graduate, said he was having trouble getting trucks into the right spot at a previous job in the oil fields, and he knows families have problems backing up their RVs, and he “thought there had to be a better way.”

The system features two cones, each brightly colored and marked with an “L” and “R,” that light up from the inside and have a laser on top to provide a guide for the driver. The cones are placed to mark the edges of the spot for the vehicle and the laser turns red when it senses the vehicle is in the right spot.

When Owens spoke at 1 Million Cups earlier this year, he brought his prototype, but now he has created a Kickstarter campaign to finish paying for tooling to produce the product and to start manufacturing. The campaign launched last week and runs until Jan. 14, 2017, in hopes of reaching the $20,000 goal. According to the Kickstarter page, $500 has been raised from seven backers.

“We found out we had a lot of interest from RV folks and I think this is one way to reach out to them as opposed to attending every single show around the country,” Owens told the Democrat last week of his decision to utilize Kickstarter. “And it’s a way to generate some early sales and some cash flow to complete the process of tooling and manufacturing.”

Owens said he set the Kickstarter goal low with hopes to surpass it. Several of the higher support levels include early purchase of a SpotterCone, with lower levels including T-shirts or hats. He has estimated he could sell 400 units, basing it on the amount of engagement he has experienced at the various trade shows and RV events where he has demonstrated SpotterCone.

He said he talked with other people and businesses that have utilized Kickstarter to learn best practices, plus researched other campaigns.

“There are a lot of just individuals with clever ideas,” Owens said. “With Kickstarter, people can help the little guy. I’ve supported a couple of those campaigns.”

Owens only has prototypes, but in the meantime he has been attending events across the country to see about interest in his product.

“It’s been so overwhelming,” Owens said of the response to SpotterCone. “The last trip I went on, I ended up in Odessa, Texas. A couple people there actually scolded me because I didn’t have the product to sell them. So then it was my epiphany like, stop talking to people, get the thing made. I knew that, but before you take that final leap you want to have that affirmation that it’s really a product people will want and need and will purchase.”

After 1 Million Cups, Owens was asked to attend the Good Sams rally on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. He had 11 people sign up to buy the product.

Then he was off to RV events in Kansas and Oklahoma, selling 39 units. At the Kansas event, attendees actually let Owens help them park their RVs with the SpotterCone. He helped one couple as he stood outside the RV and walked the man through the steps.

“The wife told me I probably saved their marriage,” Owens said. “There’s no arguing, no guesswork. I’m just trying to make it simpler for people.”

Owens said he also has met Larry O’Donnell, president and COO of Waste Management, who expressed interest in the product. He has a list of roughly 30 contacts, including many municipalities, who have requested demonstrations. The interest in SpotterCone has spanned the country, even as far as Australia.

“That’s what kept me going — this has been going on since 2012 and there was plenty of times I should’ve quit, I wanted to quit,” Owens said. “But each time I would meet somebody else like that, a powerful, influential person … and that’s what kept me moving forward.”

The first version of SpotterCone was two five-gallon buckets with a flashlight inside so they would glow. Drivers who tested it encouraged Owens to get a patent, which he received earlier this year. Owens said some of the components exist on their own, but they’ve never been put together for this purpose before.

“A lot of these components on this have been inspired by other drivers, like ‘hey could you get a laser on it?’” Owens said. “I’ve kept all of my prototypes. I never dreamt it would turn into something like this.”

To donate to the SpotterCone Kickstarter campaign, visit http://ow.ly/Ss27307b7wk. For more information about SpotterCone, visit www.spottercone.com.

George Owens, of Knob Noster, demonstrates SpotterCone, his invention to help truck and RV drivers back up easily and safely, during the 1 Million Cups event in May in the Thompson Conference Center at State Fair Community College. Last week, Owens launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund his product. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD050516-1MillionCups.jpg George Owens, of Knob Noster, demonstrates SpotterCone, his invention to help truck and RV drivers back up easily and safely, during the 1 Million Cups event in May in the Thompson Conference Center at State Fair Community College. Last week, Owens launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund his product. Democrat file photo

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.