Man injured in Johnson County crash

Man injured in Johnson crash

A Harrisonville man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:22 a.m. Monday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Randall C. Coburn, 54, was driving a semi-truck east on U.S. Highway 50, two-tenths of a mile east of NW 821 Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and began sliding, causing the trailer to rotate to the left. The vehicle then returned to the road, overturned, and came to rest off the left side of the road.

Coburn, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-38.jpg

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke