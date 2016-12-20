Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative hosts holiday fun

Heliana Zaragoza, 4, gives Santa Claus a snuggle Tuesday afternoon, telling him “I love you!” at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative. Santa visited the cooperative, located at the Sedalia Middle School, for the annual Winter Celebration.

Students of the Sedalia Middle School Soundstation choir sing “It’s the Last Shopping Day Till Christmas” for children enrolled in the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative. Soundstation, grades seven and eight, and the sixth grade Show Stoppers performed for the children Tuesday.

Galilea Palacios, 5, and her fellow students in the Red Team Class at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative were able to visit with Santa on Tuesday. Santa gave each child a gift and let each tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

Santa gives Riley Bahner, 4, a Christmas hug Tuesday at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative. The students were able to visit Santa, wear their pajamas and have special snacks as part of their annual Winter Celebration party.

Heliana Zaragoza, 4, gives Santa Claus a snuggle Tuesday afternoon, telling him “I love you!” at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative. Santa visited the cooperative, located at the Sedalia Middle School, for the annual Winter Celebration. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122116EarlyChildSanta-1.jpg Heliana Zaragoza, 4, gives Santa Claus a snuggle Tuesday afternoon, telling him “I love you!” at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative. Santa visited the cooperative, located at the Sedalia Middle School, for the annual Winter Celebration. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Students of the Sedalia Middle School Soundstation choir sing “It’s the Last Shopping Day Till Christmas” for children enrolled in the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative. Soundstation, grades seven and eight, and the sixth grade Show Stoppers performed for the children Tuesday. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122116EarlyChildSanta-2.jpg Students of the Sedalia Middle School Soundstation choir sing “It’s the Last Shopping Day Till Christmas” for children enrolled in the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative. Soundstation, grades seven and eight, and the sixth grade Show Stoppers performed for the children Tuesday. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Galilea Palacios, 5, and her fellow students in the Red Team Class at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative were able to visit with Santa on Tuesday. Santa gave each child a gift and let each tell him what they wanted for Christmas. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122116EarlyChildSanta3.jpg Galilea Palacios, 5, and her fellow students in the Red Team Class at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative were able to visit with Santa on Tuesday. Santa gave each child a gift and let each tell him what they wanted for Christmas. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Santa gives Riley Bahner, 4, a Christmas hug Tuesday at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative. The students were able to visit Santa, wear their pajamas and have special snacks as part of their annual Winter Celebration party. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122116EarlyChildSanta-4.jpg Santa gives Riley Bahner, 4, a Christmas hug Tuesday at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative. The students were able to visit Santa, wear their pajamas and have special snacks as part of their annual Winter Celebration party. Faith Bemiss | Democrat