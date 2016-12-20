One injured in three-vehicle accident

A three-vehicle accident with entrapment was reported at approximately 4:10 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Highway 50 and Rissler Road. One person was extricated from a vehicle and the Missouri State Highway Patrol said they were transported for medical attention by Pettis County Ambulance District.

Responding to the accident Tuesday were officers from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pettis County Fire District and Pettis County Ambulance District. Traffic was backed up on both the eastbound and westbound sides of U.S. Highway 50 as emergency responders worked to clear the scene.