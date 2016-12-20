Double Duty: 7 Smith-Cotton females perform with both Cabaret, New Score

This year, seven S-C vocal music students are not participating in one show choir group, but two.

This is the first year for senior Lacey Lancaster to be involved in both New Score Singers and Cabaret.

“It’s very time consuming,” Lancaster said, “and it’ll get worse towards winter.”

Not only does Lancaster juggle both show choirs, but she also is involved with her academics, extracurricular activities and school spirit.

“Having the other girls that are taking on as many responsibilities as I am keeps me really motivated,” she said.

Vocal music teacher Anna Wooderson said students needed to successfully compete and complete one year in either show choir in order to be considered for dual placement.

“These are exceptional vocal music and show choir students,” Wooderson said, “so putting in extra prep time and effort comes naturally to each of these students.”

Junior Hanna Scafe said she joined both show choirs for the experience. She also explained the differences of Cabaret and New Score and her love for both.

“There’s not a certainty to get into either one,” Scafe said, “but I’m lucky to be in both.”

The cost for participation in show choir is $575 per person; those in dual placement pay an additional $350. Scafe said the financial part of it isn’t ideal but that she knows it will be worth it.

“We are going on a trip to Nashville this year so it will be more worth it, along with the memories that will be made,” she said.

Wooderson emphasized that hard work and commitment play big roles is all of this. The performers must attend all rehearsals for both ensembles, unless excused, like all of the other participants who are placed in one ensemble.

“The amount of work required for one show choir is extensive, so being involved in two means double commitment, time and effort,” Wooderson said.

Morgan Westphal took part in Cabaret and New Score her sophomore year but took a break and just did New Score her junior year. Now, as a senior, she decided to join both again.

“Doing both gives me a chance to see two different learning styles and it’s something that I just really love doing,” she said.

Even though she loves show choir enough to do both, it comes with challenges.

“It’s hard because both of the shows are completely different,” she said. “Ultimately learning two shows with about 16 songs total is a lot to remember.”

She added that not only is it physically difficult, it’s also financially difficult.

“It’s double the money but that makes it even more of a commitment,” Westphal said. “It teaches me to be versatile and makes me a better performer and singer.”

Wooderson said she sees the performers as role models for other students, proving that one can accomplish anything as long as they put in the hard work.

“I am extremely proud of all three of our show choirs and all of the students who participate in one ensemble,” Wooderson said. “The students who participate in two show an exceptional level of commitment to excellence and leadership that is a wonderful model for upcoming students and peers.”

Other performers who are in both New Score and Cabaret include Cheyenne Statler, Madison Lamb, Grace Sockness and Emily Edwards.

Seniors Lacey Lancaster, left, and Cheyenne Statler perform with Cabaret during the fall vocal music concert. Both also are members of New Score Singers. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cabaret.jpg Seniors Lacey Lancaster, left, and Cheyenne Statler perform with Cabaret during the fall vocal music concert. Both also are members of New Score Singers. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

By Meredith Kemp Smith-Cotton High School

Meredith Kemp is a student at Smith-Cotton High School.

