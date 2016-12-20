Two hurt in Johnson County crash

Two hurt in Johnson crash

Two Centerview residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 5:40 p.m. Monday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kevin R. Kielbowick, 42, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, east of NW 361 Road. As he slowed for an unknown reason, another eastbound vehicle driven by Steven M. Owen, 32, of Warrensburg, approached Kielbowick’s vehicle, moved to its left to avoid a collision, and struck the rear of Kielbowick’s vehicle.

Kielbowick’s vehicle slid off the right side of the road and overturned.

Kielbowick, who sustained moderate injuries, and a passenger in his vehicle, Linda Gross, 66, who sustained serious injuries, were both taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Research Medical Center in Kansas City.

Reports indicate Owen was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but it is unknown if Gross or Kielbowick were wearing one.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-39.jpg

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke