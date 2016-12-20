State Fair Community College Board of Trustees approves bond resolution

Voters in seven counties will decide on a new bond for State Fair Community College in the April 4, 2017, municipal election after a resolution was approved by the SFCC Board of Trustees during Tuesday’s meeting.

During the board’s Sept. 27 meeting, the board approved a resolution to place a new tax levy or bond on the April ballot to let the public know of its intentions. Tuesday’s approval was for a more detailed resolution, which included specific ballot language for the $28 million general obligation bond to help fund a new technical education facility, new and enhanced programs and existing building renovations.

“A new technical education facility, which would house current programs and potential new programs, and the new programs proposed — and these are resonating very well when we talk with folks about growing and expanding our career training programs — they include diesel technology, agriculture mechanics and HVAC advanced environmental systems,” SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson told the board. “We do not have the space to offer those programs here. A new facility would allow us to grow and expand not only current programs but to add those new programs.”

Anderson added that the proposed facility would also allow for expanded space for the Career and Technology Center and The LearningForce.

Citizens in the SFCC district are already taxed 40 cents per $100 assessed valuation of real and personal property. If the bond is approved, it is estimated the debt service levy of the college, which is currently $0, would increase about 25 cents per $100 assessed valuation of real and personal property. For example, the average household is estimated to pay an additional $48 per year if the bond is approved.

“The college does not have a history of going to the voters and begging for dollars. We’ve maybe done that once,” board President Randy Eaton noted during the board’s discussion.

“It’s been a long time, more than 20 years,” Anderson added.

The measure must be approved by a four-sevenths majority from voters in Benton, Cooper, Henry, Morgan, Pettis, Johnson and Saline counties. It will sunset in 20 years, unless the board chooses to place it on another ballot at that time for voter renewal.

Earlier this year, the college conducted a taxing district patron telephone survey and 64 percent of the respondents stated that support for a technical educational facility was the highest priority. More than half of the respondents said they would strongly favor or favor a proposal that led to a tax increase. The campus master plan, developed in 2015, also identified a new technical education facility as the plan’s top priority.

A committee consisting of two board members, members of the executive leadership team and instructors from the technical programs has met with an architect firm to discuss the building specifics, such as which programs would move to the new building and how those programs would be laid out. The committee hopes to have a design ready soon to show the board and the public.

To help educate the public, a committee has been formed to launch an information campaign next month. Serving as chairman is Gary Noland, who retired earlier this year after several decades of service to SFCC and the board, and treasurer is John Meehan.

“We need this to grow career and technical programs for jobs for this part of the country, right here in mid-Missouri,” Anderson said. “We have great manufacturing companies here in Sedalia and in these two counties where our voters pay taxes and we want to make sure we have a ready workforce for our companies and our businesses and that individuals that want that kind of training, and there’s been a real shift, you read a lot in the news that people don’t necessarily need a bachelor’s degree to get good jobs, and we want to fill that workplace gap.”

During the meeting the board also:

• Approved the audited results of the annual financial report as conducted, prepared and presented by KMP CPAs, PC, for the year ended June 30, 2016.

• Approved the hiring of math instructor Sarah Moulder and automotive technology coordinator Matthew Clark.

• Approved the renewal of the environmental liability insurance policy written by Chubb Custom Insurance Co. for a prepaid three-year term at a cost of $21,000. According to the meeting agenda, this is the same rate that was quoted when the original policy was issued in 2014. This policy is provided through Insurance and Benefits Group.

• Approved the purchase of 12 automotive electric trainers for $12,600 from Idaho Instrument, of Twin Falls, Idaho, which is a sole-source provider for this equipment. According to the agenda, the automotive department uses these trainers and wants to expand the number of trainers available for students. Funding is 75 percent Enhancement Grant and 25 percent local funds.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_SFCC2.jpg

Bond question to appear on April ballot

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

