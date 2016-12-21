Pettis County R-V School District’s action rebuked

Dozens of people attended the Pettis County R-V School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday night to protest a decision by the administration to place a third grade teacher on administrative leave for a violation of district policy.

“My 8-year-old is asking questions like, ‘Where’s my teacher?’ ‘When is she coming back,’” said parent Katie Palmer, who spoke to the board during the time allotted for public comment.

The identity of the teacher has not been released by the district, citing personnel policy in discussing employees.

“All I can say is that we have no comment regarding this issue,” Superintendent Cody Hirschi told the Democrat by phone Wednesday afternoon.

Palmer told the board she was at the meeting because she’s “concerned about her son’s education.”

“We’re not attacking you (the school board),” Palmer said. “We want what’s best for our kids. Please consider this.”

Two people in the audience, one a former school board member whose nephew is in the teacher’s class, presented the board with letters of protest of placing the teacher on leave.

When the board announced it was going into executive session to discuss the matter, several members of the audience spoke out of turn, protesting the actions taken against the teacher.

Tami Green, a former school board member, chided the school’s administration for targeting teachers.

“Our administration is bullying our teachers,” Green said. This is a tenured teacher whose children also attend the school.”

Disciplinary measure against teacher questioned

By Tim Epperson

Tim Epperson can be reached at 660-530-0146.

