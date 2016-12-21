Warm, rainy weather expected for Christmas Day

Sedalians staying at home for Christmas won’t be experiencing typical Christmas weather.

According to Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Clippert, rainy but warm weather is in the forecast for Christmas Day, with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Citizens who are traveling west or northwest for the holiday may encounter snow and icy conditions, Clippert said. A wintry mix of snow/sleet or possibly ice may happen in northern Iowa and farther north.

Clippert added that the East looks to be in good shape with just rain forecasted.

Temperatures in the local area are expected to stay somewhat warm through the rest of the week leading up to Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_21-Dec-16.jpg