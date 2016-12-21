Clara’s Sunrise Cafe enjoys customers

Clara’s Sunrise cafe owner Clara Deleshull enjoys cooking and food, but the most important aspects of her business are the people she meets everyday. They are like family.

Deleshull, originally from Bogotá Colombia, has been open for business since April 2011, but Aug. 17, 2015, she moved into the current building at 111 S. Grand Ave. The new building is larger, seating 82 people.

“When I started the business, I didn’t know nothing about American restaurants,” she said. “When I came to the United States, I had the idea for something different for breakfast, for lunch. So, it was hard for me to learn American-style.”

She credits her customers for helping her learn American food styles.

“I have good customers, people taught me everything,” she added. “They gave me advice everyday, if I did something wrong they would say ‘it’s OK Clara, you can do it this way.’”

As she spoke about her customers, her eyes filled with tears. She noted that they were more important to her than income made by the cafe.

“It’s family,” she added.

Deleshull noted that she sees them as people, not as numbers that fill seats.

“Sometimes my customers know how I am,” she said smiling. “Sometimes they see me dancing or singing, especially my morning boys. I have some in the morning, when I come in, and we are laughing.”

When she began her restaurant she was determined not to serve “fast food.” Food at Sunrise Cafe is homemade, down to the mashed potatoes, and Deleshull is no stranger to food. While living Bogotá she and her family owned a fresh produce business.

“When I came here, it was hard to start to work for somebody (else),” she noted.

Although she did work for others a couple times, she decided to open the cafe. Clara’s Sunrise Cafe now serves many American foods, but Deleshull also adds a few dishes from her homeland.

“All my life I’ve been in businesses around food,” she said. “My grandma used to own a restaurant.”

Deleshull makes Colombian empanadas from her grandmother, Anna Cecilia Palomares Angel’s, recipe. She sells the empanadas, that are somewhat like a fried pie filled with pork and potatoes, on Fridays and Saturdays. Her empanadas, a No. 1 seller, are served with homemade salsa called Aji, or cilantro salsa.

“It’s like finger food,” she said.

Her Colombian breakfast sells everyday and features three eggs, onions, peppers, mushrooms, jalapenos, bacon, ham, sausage and smoked sausage. It is served with arepa or Colombian pancakes.

“She makes homemade chicken and vegetable soup,” Samantha Jarvis, wait staff, said. “It’s her country’s style.”

“It’s not American style,” Deleshull added. “People like it.”

The soup recipe is also her grandmother’s recipe. On Friday or Saturday, Deleshull plans to make tamales from her mother, Elsa Marina Infantle Palomares’, recipe. Typically each Colombian tamales weighs three pounds.

Deleshull stressed that Colombian food is not hot. Spices used most often are cumin, paprika, garlic, onion, oregano and parsley.

Deleshull’s tamales are also made with plantains.

“It’s not like regular tamales, like Mexican tamales, these are filled with beef and pork, chicken, masa and spices but not hot,” she said. “It’s really good.”

She plans to make her tamales smaller so they can be eaten as one serving.

“We serve them with bread,” she noted. “People going to any restaurant in Colombia they order only one tamale and they get arepas …”

Deleshull said she has plans to introduce other Colombian foods in the future, but noted she is still thankful for her customers. She enjoys seeing them full and happy.

“To me, cooking is giving,” she noted.

Many of her customers are retired, and sometimes widowed. Deleshull often calls them her “papas” and “mamas.”

“They make my day,” she said. “I’m happy when I see them. I feel pain, when they feel pain … I have a good relationship with my customers.”

Clara’s Sunrise Cafe, 111 S. Grand Ave., is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed Sunday. For more information, call Clara Deleshull at 829-0903.

Clara Deleshull, left, owner of Clara’s Sunrise Cafe, stands with her crew Samantha Jarvis, wait staff, Jose Rivera, cook, and Shana Fox, wait staff, Wednesday afternoon. Deleshull, who has been open since 2011, moved to the current building, at 111 S. Grand Ave., in August 2015. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122216Neighbors-1.jpg Clara Deleshull, left, owner of Clara’s Sunrise Cafe, stands with her crew Samantha Jarvis, wait staff, Jose Rivera, cook, and Shana Fox, wait staff, Wednesday afternoon. Deleshull, who has been open since 2011, moved to the current building, at 111 S. Grand Ave., in August 2015. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Clara Deleshull stands with customer James Bohannon, 73, who she calls “papa.” Bohannon eats at the cafe every day and is also doing construction on Deleshull’s office. His favorite food at the cafe is catfish. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD122216Neighbors-2.jpg Clara Deleshull stands with customer James Bohannon, 73, who she calls “papa.” Bohannon eats at the cafe every day and is also doing construction on Deleshull’s office. His favorite food at the cafe is catfish. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

