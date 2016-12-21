Local businesses to host New Year’s Eve celebrations

Christmas might be just a few days away, but New Year’s Eve is not much farther. Several local businesses are hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations or offering specials Dec. 31.

Dickie Doo Bar-B-Que

Beginning at 9 p.m., Dickie Doo will host Hundred Proof Band for its New Year’s Eve celebration. Cover is $5, which includes party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Dinner specials include a 10-ounce ribeye steak dinner for $14.99 and a 14-ounce ribeye steak dinner for $18.99. To reserve a table, call 660-827-3344.

Dirt Road Addiction

Fans of local country rock band Dirt Road Addiction will have to travel a little bit if they want to spend New Year’s Eve with the band. They will be performing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Madison Street Lounge, 105 N. Madison St. in Brunswick. Doors open at 8 p.m. There will be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. For more information, call 660-548-1221.

Dukes and Boots

People can buy tickets in advance for Dukes and Boots’ annual New Year’s Eve party for $10, which includes reserve seating, private pre-party beverages from 6 to 8 p.m., party favors, champagne at midnight, and a cash balloon drop at midnight. Entertainment will be provided by a DJ. For more information, call 660-826-5500.

End Zone Sports Bar & Grill

End Zone will host Twisted Fate from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for its New Year’s Eve party. The restaurant will be featuring a two-for-$20 steak and shrimp special. For more information, call 660-829-3530.

Hotel Bothwell

The Hotel Bothwell and Spa is offering various New Year’s Eve packages, including signature spa services and dinner at the Ivory Grille Restaurant and Oak Room Lounge featuring the Chef’s New Year’s Eve Special. For more information, visit www.hotelbothwell.com/special-packages.

Knob Noster State Park

For those looking to ring in the new year in nature rather than a bar, Knob Noster State Park is hosting a New Year’s Eve Night Hike beginning at 11:30 p.m.

Join the park naturalist on this hike and experience a winter night along a park trail. The moderately strenuous hike will take hikers into open woodlands and waterways. Hikers should expect to be out from an hour to an hour and a half and walk a mile.

Due to the terrain, baby strollers are not allowed. Suggested items to bring include a flashlight, sturdy hiking shoes, proper attire for weather conditions, snack, water, hiking stick and a camera.

Attendees should meet at the Visitor Center. Pre-registration is requested by Dec. 30 by calling 660-563-2463. In the event of extreme weather, the event will be canceled.

Lyceum Theater

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre opens at 7:30 p.m. for the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve fundraising party with the Memphis Misphits.

Award-nominated blues bass guitar player Willie J. Campbell, of Marshall, organized a group of fellow well-known musicians to keep the night rocking.

Along with Campbell, Kid Ramos and Alan Walker, both of California state, Jimi Bott, of Oregon, Anthony Geraci, of Boston, Massachusetts, and Sugaray Rayford, of Arizona, will perform four hours of music. The group will play a combination of American, gospel, Motown, soul, blues, boogie woogie and rock n’ roll.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call the Lyceum at 660-837-3311 or visit www.lyseumtheatre.org.

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

