Winter ice begins to thaw

Thursday morning’s warmer temperatures were beginning to fracture the ice on Clover Dell Lake, leaving interesting patterns in the frost. The National Weather Service reported temperatures will continue to climb with the forecast for Christmas Day expected to be in the 60s with rain.

Animal tracks are scattered over snow and ice on Clover Dell Lake. Increasing temperatures were causing the ice to turn to slush Thursday and should be a reminder that no one should try to cross ice-covered lakes and ponds when fluctuating temperatures cause quick freezing and thawing.

Low-slung winter shadows such as these at Clover Dell Lake will soon be in the past. The longest day of the year occurred with the winter solstice, in the Northern Hemisphere, at 4:44 a.m. Dec. 21. The days will now become gradually longer.

