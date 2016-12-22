Amber Alert issued for missing Normandy child

An Amber Alert has been issued for a young child missing from Normandy, Missouri.

According to the alert, Eden Hawthorne, 5-months-old, was taken around 8 p.m. Monday from Church’s Chicken, 7215 Natural Bridge Road in Normandy. She is described as a white female with blonde hair.

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Missouri registration PN4R7B, last seen at Church’s Chicken.

There are believed to be three suspects involved: a black female of unknown age, 5’8”, 215 pounds with short, black braided hair and brown eyes, wearing a yellow-and-black jacket; a black male of unknown age wearing a dark jacket; and a black male of unknown age, 6’2”, 180 pounds with dread-locked hair.

Anyone seeing the victim, suspects or vehicle, or anyone with any information should call 911, contact the Normandy Police Department at 314-385-3300 or their local law enforcement agency.

