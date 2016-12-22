Mylan drops cost for generic EpiPens this week

EpiPens created by Mylan, a pharmaceutical company, will decrease in cost this week thanks to the release of a generic version of the emergency, life-saving drug that counteracts severe allergic reactions.

Information provided by the Associated Press stated the cost for the pens will drop from $600 to $300 for the generic version. EpiPen cost increases caused an uproar earlier this year for parents. It also created a congressional inquiry, with many wondering if the cost increase was only padding the pockets of Mylan.

“The list price of an EpiPen two-pack, which is stocked by schools and parents of children with severe allergies, now tops $600, an increase of more than 500 percent since 2007, when Mylan bought rights to the drug,” according to the Associated Press.

“The thing that caused people to be very upset, was the technology had not changed,” Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin said Wednesday. “It wasn’t a new and improved version, there wasn’t a new medication there. It was the same technology, it was the same medication.

“People really struggled with understanding why there was such a dramatic price increase,” she added. “If for no other reason than making money. That was very stressful for people, that here’s this potentially life-saving medication that people were forgoing because because of the dramatic price increases.”

Martin noted that EpiPens are obtained only by prescription through a doctor or nurse practitioner.

“The amount that someone pays for their EpiPen depends a lot on what type of health insurance coverage they have,” she said. “The cost was felt most dramatically for people who do not have health insurance, who have to pay for the prescription. Also, if the price goes up, the level of the co-pay for people who have health insurance may also change.”

Not only does the price increase effect parents, but also schools and Emergency Medical Services that are not covered by health insurances.

“… Those providers are bearing the whole cost for that,” Martin said. “Those were some of the areas that people didn’t think about when this all came about. The challenge with EpiPens is that when you need them, you truly need them. You have to have them, you don’t have time to go get one.”

EpiPens have to be purchased ahead of time and kept on hand, and they also have an expiration date. Having one is an ongoing procedure.

“So, it becomes a yearly expense,” Martin noted. “Again, this is just not something you can get when you need it, it’s something you have to have (on hand).”

Due to the tremendous price increase for EpiPens, many have looked for alternate ways to administer the epinephrine.

Barbara Brown, of Green Ridge, asked her doctor if she could have a prescription for a vial of epinephrine and a syringe instead of the costly EpiPen. He agreed and she was able to obtain the medication from a Sedalia pharmacy.

Brown is able to purchase the vial of epinephrine for $3 and the syringe for $2, versus $300 for a generic EpiPen.

“Back when I first found out I had allergies, they gave me a little vial of epinephrine and a needle,” she said. “What I’m saying is there is an alternative. If you have the luxury of $300 and you have a child with allergies that’s wonderful, but if you don’t, $3 and to learn how to give a shot is a savings for people. I just can’t imagine, being without money anyway and having to come up with that.”

Brown added that her doctor showed her how to administer the shot.

Martin noted that using the vial and syringe is great but it does take more time — time that could cost a life.

“It has caused organizations, EMS services, families to look at using other ways to fill in for epinephrine, which is basically to have a vial and a syringe,” Martin added. “That is effective, but it takes time …. Where an EpiPen, because of the technology of it, you basically take it out of the package, open it, and push it against your thigh, and it’s spring-loaded. That’s been the whole challenge of the price hike, the need to have it readily available.”

“Mylan also offers $300 copay cards for the brand-name version, to help customers with high out-of-pocket expenses,” the Associated Press report states. “It’s also providing a $25 discount for customers buying the generic version.”

The article also stated that uninsured and people on government-funded Medicaid and Medicare programs don’t qualify for Mylan’s discounts.

