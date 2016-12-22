Otterville FBLA walks in Christmas Parade

Otterville FBLA members participated in the Missouri State Project, “Honor The Legacy, Support Our Troops.” The chapter members created 14 posters trimmed in red and green chains with “On the Twelve Days of Christmas the Military Allowed to Me” opportunities. Candy and a handout was given to parade watchers.

The veterans of the Warrensburg Veterans Home asked the chapter to assist them in participating in the Sedalia Christmas Parade by helping their residents if weather permitted them to be in it. Hot chocolate, coffee and donuts were provided by FBLA, while many memories were shared by the veterans with the chapter members. The chapter members walked in front of the Warrensburg Veterans Home mini bus during the parade.