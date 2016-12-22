Holidays to see gas price increase

As travelers get ready to make their holiday trek this weekend, they may be paying a little more at the gas pump.

According to GasBuddy, nationally, gas prices have seen their largest December rise in six years, and increases are expected to continue through the holidays.

“When The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced production cuts Nov. 30, we knew we were likely to see gasoline prices rise almost immediately. There’s never a good time to see gas prices rise, but ahead of the holidays just seems like the worst,” Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, said in a news release. “Oil prices spiked after OPEC’s production cut agreement was announced, pushing gasoline prices higher in 41 states. At a time of year Americans are busy opening their wallets to shop for gifts, they’ll have to dig deeper to fill their tanks, too.”

As of Tuesday, GasBuddy reports the national average for a gallon of gas is $2.25, which is continuing to rise. According to the report, the national average was $1.99 in December 2015, while this December, 86 percent of gas stations nationwide have gas priced at more than $2.

According to AAA, residents in the western and northeastern parts of the country are paying the most, anywhere from $2.97 to $2.40. Missouri residents and most southern states are paying the least, ranging from $2.12 to $2.04; Missouri’s average is $2.06.

Depending on where drivers fill up in Sedalia, they may be paying just shy of $2 at the pump, as several gas stations were offering $1.99 a gallon Thursday afternoon, but the majority had already increased prices to $2.09.

For those trying to save every penny possible this holiday season, AAA offers a few gas-saving tips in its Gas Watcher’s Guide:

• When making those last-minute trips to the store for Christmas dinner ingredients, consolidate trips and errands to cut down on driving time and miles traveled. Find one location to take care of banking, grocery shopping and other errands.

• Slow down. The faster a vehicle travels, the more fuel it burns. Also, maintain steady speeds for the best fuel economy.

• Avoid quick starts and sudden stops. This wastes fuel, is harder on vehicle components and increases the odds of a traffic crash.

• While this tip might be a little harder to follow when hauling Christmas gifts and luggage, AAA recommends lightening the load. Don’t haul extra weight in the passenger compartment, trunk or cargo area of a vehicle. A heavier vehicle uses more gasoline.

• Keep eyes open for low fuel prices, but don’t waste gas driving to a distant filling station to save a few cents.

• Stick to a routine maintenance schedule. Keeping tires inflated, moving components properly lubricated and ignition and emission systems operating properly will help ensure maximum fuel efficiency and extend the life of a vehicle.

• This year’s Christmas forecast includes rain and warm temperatures, but for other winter traveling, know the correct starting procedure for your car. Don’t race a cold engine to warm it up or allow it to idle for an extended time. Avoid rapid acceleration until the engine temperature is in the normal range. The engine will warm up faster under a light load, and emissions equipment will begin to function properly sooner.

